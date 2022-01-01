The Hamden Journal

Matt Corral injury prompts anger toward Kirk Herbstreit, discussion of bowl game opt-outs

Matt Corral’s injury in the Sugar Bowl has sparked social media discussion about whether college football players should be criticized for opting out of bowl games.

The fact Corral’s injury occurred the same day ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Kirk Herbstreit claimed “this era of player just doesn’t love college football” — a reference to players opting out of bowl games — has only made the discussion more heated.

The severity of Corral’s injury is uncertain, though it seems unlikely he will return to play in the Sugar Bowl. He was unable to place any weight on his right foot as he was helped off the field, was carted to the Ole Miss locker room and ultimately returned to the sideline out of his uniform jersey and on crutches.

Corral, a junior, is considered a consensus first-round draft pick, with Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer projecting him as the seventh overall selection to the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. It is uncertain whether he has taken out a loss-of-value insurance policy, though the NCAA allows for players to invest up to $10 million, according to projected draft position.

Below are some of the reactions to Corral’s injury:

