Matt Corral injury prompts anger toward Kirk Herbstreit, discussion of bowl game opt-outs

Matt Corral’s injury in the Sugar Bowl has sparked social media discussion about whether college football players should be criticized for opting out of bowl games.

The fact Corral’s injury occurred the same day ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Kirk Herbstreit claimed “this era of player just doesn’t love college football” — a reference to players opting out of bowl games — has only made the discussion more heated.

“I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.” What do you think about Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about players opting out of bowl games?

The severity of Corral’s injury is uncertain, though it seems unlikely he will return to play in the Sugar Bowl. He was unable to place any weight on his right foot as he was helped off the field, was carted to the Ole Miss locker room and ultimately returned to the sideline out of his uniform jersey and on crutches.

Corral, a junior, is considered a consensus first-round draft pick, with Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer projecting him as the seventh overall selection to the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. It is uncertain whether he has taken out a loss-of-value insurance policy, though the NCAA allows for players to invest up to $10 million, according to projected draft position.

Below are some of the reactions to Corral’s injury:

After we won the Heisman in 2011, I made the decision to play in our bowl game because our program hadn’t won one in 19 years. That was my decision. Don’t condemn guys for opting out. Matt Corral’s injury is exactly why they do. Pray he is okay and his draft stock isn’t impacted. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 2, 2022

Let’s fault young men for not wanting to risk an opportunity to set up their families financially while still playing the game they love (in the NFL), all because they pass up on an amazing opportunity to play in the beef o Brady’s bowl — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) January 2, 2022

You’d think Jaylon Smith and Jake Butt injuries were enough for people to stop questioning anyone opting out of a bowl game. But then we got that Gameday segment this morning. Glad that Matt Corral wanted to play for his team and the fans. It doesn’t need to be anything more. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2022

Hate that injury for Matt Corral. That looked ugly. Dude wanted to play one last game with his teammates. You can’t criticize that. But the risk that Corral’s injury just showed again shines a microscope on opinions like Kirk Herbstreit’s from this morning. https://t.co/bF1rxePHbF — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 2, 2022

Matt Corral getting his leg rolled up on and then needed to be helped off by trainers is why many guys opt out of bowl games. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2022

I want to make it abundantly clear: this is in no way a shot at Greg and Tess at all. I don’t think this is what they’ve done in the way they’ve presented things. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 2, 2022

Matt Corral injury is why high evaluated college guys opt out of bowl gms. Hope the injury isn’t serous. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2022

This Matt Corral situation is why old people trying to guilt-trip young people into playing in the type of bowl games coaches opt out of every year is shameful. If you’re a projected first-round pick, unless you’re playing for a championship, it’s totally reasonable to move on. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 2, 2022

Matt Corral probably lost a couple million — best case a couple hundred grand — but by all means question how much the until-recently-unpaid athletes love football because they opt out of postseason games specifically designed to generate profit for everyone but the players. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 2, 2022

Seeing Matt Corral down in pain in the Sugar Bowl really hammers home how big a jackass Kirk Herbstreit is for what he said on Gameday this morning — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 2, 2022