Matt Carpenter stays red-hot amid ‘very special’ Yankees season

One Yankee that doesn’t need the All-Star break is Matt Carpenter, who picked up three more RBIs in Sunday’s 13-2 win over Boston to close out the first half.

Carpenter drove in a run with a groundout in the first and added another two with a double to right in the fourth — giving him 10 RBIs over the last two games.

Gerrit Cole, who faced Carpenter quite a bit when he pitched in Pittsburgh and Carpenter was an NL Central foe with the Cardinals, called Carpenter’s performance with the Yankees so far, “very special.”

“We’re well aware of some of the struggles and challenges he’s gone through,’’ Cole said. “It’s been a great story all-around.”

And it shows no signs of slowing down, as the lefty-swinging Carpenter — who served as the DH with lefty Chris Sale on the mound to start — has knocked in 34 runs in 31 games.

He’s also 11-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Matt Carpenter hits a two-run home run during the Yankees’ win over the Red Sox. Michelle Farsi/New York Post

DJ LeMahieu left the game after being drilled in the left elbow by a 96 mph fastball from Kaleb Ort, but Aaron Boone said he’s confident LeMahieu is OK. … With a pair of stolen bases on Sunday — both by Tim Locastro — the Yankees have 63 on the season, matching their total from all of 2021.

“We’re committed to baserunning and base-stealing is a part of it,’’ Boone said. “It’s a priority of ours. We have a high number and a high percentage. We’ve pushed the envelope and it’s helped us big-time.” … Aaron Hicks snapped an 0-for-11 stretch with his RBI single that knocked Sale out of the game in the first. He added another run-scoring hit in an eight-run fourth following his third-inning walk.

Boone took note of Jasson Dominguez’s home run to center in Saturday’s Futures Game at Dodger Stadium — watching video of it on Sunday.

“That was a bomb,’’ Boone said of the outfielder recently promoted from Low-A Tampa to High-A Hudson Valley. “He’s a pretty strong young man.”

Boone said he keeps tabs on most of the organization’s prospects.

“I check our box scores every night at each affiliate to make sure I pay attention to the guys I need to,’’ Boone said. “It’s creating a picture in your head so I can [formulate] my thoughts from afar. We have a great player development system that we have a lot of confidence in, but you always want to have an idea as you go through that process, as well.”

Jonathan Loaisiga made his second appearance since coming off the IL and looked better, striking out two — while allowing a pair of hits — in a scoreless inning.

“He’s still working on that consistency with his sinker, where he can command it exactly like wants,’’ Boone said. “The stuff is there and the velocity is there.” … Ron Marinaccio started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday as he comes back from right shoulder inflammation. He pitched an inning and gave up two walks and a run, throwing in the mid-90s.

Cole matched his season-high with 12 strikeouts, as he hit double digits in strikeouts for a second consecutive outing.

The only blip in the seven-inning outing was a third-inning homer allowed to Jeter Downs. He’s given up 18 homers, with only four pitchers having given up more.

Cole will be at Dodger Stadium for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but won’t pitch.

The right-hander described his first half, which he ended 9-2 with a 3.02 ERA as “pretty good.”