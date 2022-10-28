Matt Barnes doesn’t like idea of transgender women in WNBA

Matt Barnes does not believe trans women should be permitted to play in the WNBA.

“I don’t like that,” Barnes told Vlad TV when asked about the subject. “I think, to each his own. You want to be whatever you want to be. But, to me, whatever you’re born you should play in that space. You see the swimmer (Lia Thomas) and all that stuff. Again, I’m pro make-your-choice. Do you, do this. But sports is a different beast. I think you’ve seen a trans fighter, too. I don’t like that.”

The swimmer Barnes was referring to is Thomas, who swam as a male at the University of Pennsylvania before transitioning to female, where she proceeded to shatter school records and ultimately win a national championship.

Barnes continued to respect individuals’ freedom with regards to gender identification, but drew the line at sports.

“If you’re born a woman, you should play women’s sports. If you’re born a man, you should play men’s sports,” he said. “But if you want to be, you want to do whatever with your life, I respect that, but I just think that sports is a little different.”

Barnes was asked to imagine a high-level player like Kevin Durant in the WNBA.

“It would change the whole dynamic of the game,” he said. “To me, I just feel like to each his own, and respect whatever personal decision you want to make, but when it comes to sports I just think it’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed.”

Matt Barnes said he opposes the idea of trans women playing in the WNBA. Rocky Widner / NBAE via Getty Images

Lia Thomas at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships USA TODAY Sports

The 42-year-old Barnes played in the NBA from 2004 through 2017, and won an NBA championship on the 2016-17 Warriors.

He currently hosts the “All the Smoke” podcast with fellow NBA champion, Stephen Jackson.