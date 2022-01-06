Matchroom secures future of women’s boxing with Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Elin Cederroos matchup, signings

After multiple attempts and a long delay, an undisputed super-middleweight champion will finally be crowned later this year. Matchroom Boxing has announced the signings of Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos.

The two are set to face one another later this year, per Matchroom and Eddie Hearn.

Crews-Dezurn made her professional debut in 2016, losing to Claressa Shields. After that defeat, she has not lost any of her other bouts. She won the WBC super middleweight title in 2018 and won the WBO super middleweight title in 2019.

MORE: Alycia Baumgarnder looking to make history after signing with Matchroom

Crews-Dezurn faced Alejandra Jimenez in January 2020 and initially lost via split decision. However, Jimenez failed multiple drug tests and was stripped of the titles. The bout ended up being called a no-contest. Crews-Dezern, however, had to wait a while for the WBC to give the belt back, but it eventually was returned to her. Since then, she beat Ashleigh Curry at the beginning of January 2021.

“It’s no party without The Heavy Hitting Diva!” Crews-Dezurn said. “I’ve worked and earned everything I have, so if Elin or anybody else think they will take s—t from me, they truly have me mistaken.

“I really don’t wanna talk, I’m just going to bring that action for the main attraction and get everything I deserve. It’s about legacy and survival so I appreciate Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, DAZN and Peter Kahn for making this happen. It’s my time to live up to my own expectations.”

Cederroos made her debut in 2017. The Swedish fighter won the IBF super middleweight title against Femke Hermans. Making her U.S. debut in January 2020, Cederroos beat Alicia Napoleon via unanimous decision to win the WBA super middleweight title.

“I have been ready for this fight for a long time now,” Cederroos said. “I am grateful that Matchroom and DAZN has given us the opportunity to make it real. It’s going to be a prestigious fight for the world of boxing and a big step for women’s boxing. Hopefully I will be able to show my true power. We come from the land of the ice and snow.”

The two were supposed to fight in the co-main event of the Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos Jr. fight card on June 19, 2021. That fight ended up being postponed after Lopez tested positive for COVID. A last-minute fight on Sept. 14 was booked, but Cederroos could not make it to the TrillerVerz card because of visa issues.

This fight will determine one of few undisputed champions in boxing today. Claressa Shields (middleweight), Jessica McCaskill (welterweight), Katie Taylor (lightweight), Canelo Alvarez (super-middleweight) and Josh Taylor (super lightweight) hold all the gold within their divisions.

Matchroom will announce a date and location for the fight sometime in the next few weeks.