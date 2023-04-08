Masters suspends play for day as rain halts third round

The weather continues to not cooperate at the Masters.

Third-round play was suspended for the day at Augusta at 3:15 p.m. due to inclement weather on a rainy and windy day from the start.

It’s the second straight day played needed to halted.





Third-round played was suspended at the Masters on Saturday. Getty Images

The tournament was able to complete the second round this morning with Tiger Woods narrowly pushing his cut-making streak to 23 times thanks a late meltdown from Justin Thomas.

Brooks Koepka lead the Masters at 13-under par when play was suspended and Jon Rahm second at 9-under.