Masters suspends play for day as rain halts third round

The weather continues to not cooperate at the Masters.
Third-round play was suspended for the day at Augusta at 3:15 p.m. due to inclement weather on a rainy and windy day from the start.
It’s the second straight day played needed to halted.
The tournament was able to complete the second round this morning with Tiger Woods narrowly pushing his cut-making streak to 23 times thanks a late meltdown from Justin Thomas.
Brooks Koepka lead the Masters at 13-under par when play was suspended and Jon Rahm second at 9-under.