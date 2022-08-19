Massapequa loses to Honolulu in Little League World Series opener

A series of errors and mistakes cost Massapequa Coast Little League its first appearance in the Little League World Series on Friday night in Williamsport, Pa.

Hawaii took an early lead against the Long Island squad and kept the momentum going, blowing out Massapequa Coast, 12-0 in the opening game of the double-elimination tournament.

Honolulu’s Keko Payanal rounds first after hitting a two-run home run off Massapequa’s , Danny Fregara (5) during the fourth inning Friday night. AP

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster, right, rounds first after hitting a solo home run off Massapequa’s Danny Fregara (5) during the third inning Friday night. AP

The game ended with a mercy rule after the conclusion of the fifth inning.

A mix of blunders in the outfield combined with Massapequa Coast’s pitcher Joey Lionetti’s struggles on the mound resulted in an easy win for Honolulu.

Meanwhile, Hawaii pitcher Jaron Lancercaster didn’t surrender a hit before the game was called.

Massapequa Coast will have one more chance to keep their dreams in Williamsport alive as the tournament is double elimination.