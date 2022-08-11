Massapequa Little Leaguers basking in fun-filled run, one victory from Williamsport

They’re an enthusiastic, exceptional group of tweens on the verge of some baseball history.

The Massapequa Coast Little Leaguers have become New York’s Boys of Summer as they’re just one win away from making the Little League World Series for the first time in the Long Island program’s 72-year existence.

Massapequa faces a rematch with Toms River (N.J.) East — a longtime Little League Goliath it beat 6-3 in extra innings on Saturday — for the decisive game in the Metro Region tournament in Bristol, Conn., at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Being New York strong is something a lot of these kids have,” manager Roland Clark, whose son Michael plays third base on the squad, told The Post. “Nothing has been easy for us, so it’s fitting to play a team like Toms River, who have had their Todd Fraziers over the years. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

So far in the magical run, Massapequa captured its first ever New York state championship and is now, in many ways, becoming America’s team, according to the manager.

“An entire town, an entire state now, and there are a lot of people, believe it or not, in this [Metro] region that are rooting for us,” Clark said. “For the 12-year-old boys, it’s without a doubt, the best summer of their lives. Yes, they are enjoying every moment of it.”

Massapequa Coast Little League team photo after winning the New York State title. Massapequa Coast Little League

Enjoy is an understatement — these kids love hamming it up and acting like they’re already big shots. They’re dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA” between innings, inventing bottle cap games in their dorms, and even did a professional style Q&A Instagram video before departing Burns Park on Long Island for the big tourney.

“It feels good, this is a once in a lifetime thing for us, we’ve never experienced this [thrill] before,” said pitcher and first baseman Alex Pagano.

Pagano’s father, Frank even put up a huge “CHAMPION” lawn decoration to celebrate his son winning the New York title.

“We’ve seen cars slow down to take photos of the sign and cheer on Alex,” his dad said. “We’ve always loved sports. But this really takes it to a completely different level.”

Third baseman Michael Clark leading the post game celebration for Massapequa Coast Little League after it won New York State Little League title. Massapequa Coast Little League

Oyster Bay honored the Massapequa Coast Little League team with a sign for its state championship. Alex Mitchell

Many of Massapequa faithful — players in other age groups, parents, and fans alike — made the drive up to Bristol for these games. The Town of Oyster Bay, in which Massapequa is located, will also be hosting a watch party at Burns Park for the championship game.

“The town is making these kids feel like they are Olympic athletes. We are so proud of them,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who played in Massapequa Coast growing up, told The Post.

Beyond the boys basking in the ESPN spotlight and uniting New York, the fun-forward strategy has paid off where it counts, according to Clark.

He recalled when the team was dancing, joking around and having player meetings during repeated rain delays that kept stalling Monday’s game against Fairfield (Conn.) American to reach the finals.

Joey Lionetti hits a two-run double in Massapequa Coast Little League’s New York State Championship victory. Massapequa Coast Little League

Massapequa Coast Little League’s Joey Lionetti jumps onto home plate, July 11, 2022, as the team celebrates a home run. Dani Mack Photography

“Each time we came out of the [rain] break, something successful happened,” Clark said of the 7-5 win.

Now with one game to go in their fun-filled Metro run, Clark said the players don’t need a pep talk ahead of their chance to punch a ticket to the big, little dance in Williamsport, Pa.

“They don’t want it to end. They’re nervously excited, but somewhat confident about Friday. Not overly confident, not cocky. … They’re just enjoying the moment,” Clark said.

Those pregame jitters are a feeling the manager knows all too well. In 1989, while playing in the town’s other little league, Massapequa International, his squad lost in this same tournament and on the same Connecticut field. They were the last Massapequa team to come this close to a Little League World Series berth.

“That’s what I try and tell the boys … to share this experience with the boys that they go to school with, they’re going to look back on this, possibly 33 years from today, when they are fathers. Maybe they get to have that experience with their own son. That’s the very special part of Little League.”