Massapequa Coast vs. Hollidaysburg LLWS game postponed due to rain

Massapequa Coast will have to wait one more day for its chance at redemption.

Sunday’s Little League World Series game between Long Island’s own and Pennsylvania’s Hollidaysburg has been moved back to Monday at 11 a.m. after a lengthy rain delay.

Massapequa Coast’s do-or-die game was originally supposed to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday before thunderstorms swept over Williamsport. The game was delayed for over two hours before the postponement.

Danny Fregara relief pitched for Massapequa Coast Little League Friday August 19, 2022 against Hawaii. Douglas Healey

Long Island’s own lost to Honolulu on Friday 12-0, placing them in single elimination at the Little League World Series.

Hollidaysburg previously won Saturday against New England 7-5, which placed the Pennslyvania squad at a 1-1 record in the LLWS.