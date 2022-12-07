Masataka Yoshida signs five-year, $90 million deal with Red Sox

One potential free agent to give the Yankees the outfield help they need is instead headed to their hated rival in Boston.

Masataka Yoshida and the Red Sox have agreed on a contract, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. The deal is for $90 million over five years, with a posting fee of $15.4 million to land the Japanese star. It brings the total price tag to a whopping $105.4 million.

Masataka Yoshida The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag

The 29-year-old outfielder was a popular target in free agency after a .447 on-base percentage this past season with the Orix Buffaloes. He also led Nippon Professional Baseball in OPS the last two seasons; Yoshida also struck out just 41 times in 508 at-bats and had 81 walks.

Only Luis Arraez had a lower strikeout rate in MLB last season, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“He’s as legit as they come,” former MLB outfielder Joe McCarthy who played in Japan, told The Post’s Joel Sherman. “He didn’t slump for five months. He can go gap to gap. He just constantly barrels-up pitches.”

Yoshida hit .336 in 121 games last season and had 21 homers and 89 RBIs. He also scored 57 runs and stole four bases. With Yoshida a natural left fielder, that means Boston will either move him or Alex Verdugo to right with Kiké Hernández anchored in center.

That also means the Yankees still have a big hole in left field. GM Brian Cashman said he’d like to bring back Andrew Benintendi, who suffered a fractured hamate bone in the beginning of September and missed the rest of the season and playoffs. Though expected to be healthy by next season, there is at least some uncertainty that the injury could linger.