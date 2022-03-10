Maryland vs. Michigan State prediction, pick: Back Spartans

Tom Izzo will look to lead his Michigan State Spartans on a run in the Big 10 tournament in hopes of finding some answers to the consistency issues that have plagued his side throughout the season. Their first test of the tournament comes in the form of the Maryland Terrapins, who the Spartans swept in the regular season.

Big10 Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State

How to watch

Gametime: 6:30pm EST

TV: Big 10 Network

Live Stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Tom Izzo looks on during a Michigan State basketball game.

Michigan State (-2.5) over Maryland:

Vegas is trying to set a trap, but unfortunately I’ve spent far more time watching the worst Terrapins team in a quarter of a century. Though the Spartans look nothing like Tom Izzo’s former titans, they swept the season series with Maryland, and are well-positioned to outlast a team that has suffered even greater turmoil this season. Izzo’s matchup with interim coach Danny Manning is worth more than three points.