Marwin Gonzalez steps up for injured Yankees slugger

TORONTO — Marwin Gonzalez got a rare start in left field and delivered two doubles in the Yankees’ 9-1 blowout win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night, as the Bombers continue to be without Joey Gallo, out since leaving Saturday’s game with a tight left groin.

“He’s prepared,’’ Aaron Boone said of Gonzalez. “It’s so comforting having him there, with his experience and moxie. He’s a trustworthy, quality big-leaguer you can throw in any situation and know he’s gonna handle it.”

Gonzalez also made a key play in the seventh inning — eluding a tag from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a rundown that allowed him to score and prolong what became a six-run inning.

Boone said he was watching the other runners involved in the play to see if they’d advance to second and third and “the next thing you know, [Gonzalez] is twisting and turning and he’s shaking our hands [in the dugout].”

The Blue Jays and Guerrero argued the call, saying he was tagged or ran out of the baseline — or both — but the safe call stood.

As for Gallo, Boone said the IL is not a consideration, despite him missing three straight games.

Marwin Gonzalez gets out of a pickle to score in the seventh inning. USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t think so,’’ Boone said. “I’m thinking he’s good. … I think we’re through it.”

When the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez to the Twins and then got Jose Trevino from the Rangers, they made a clear choice to emphasize defense behind the plate.

To this point in the season, you can’t argue with the decision, as the two backstops have been credited for helping just about the entire pitching staff — which is among the best in the majors.

But the Yankees need to get something offensively out of the position and after a promising start to the year from Trevino and an encouraging spring by Kyle Higashioka, both catchers have been in prolonged funks.

Trevino did a fine job catching Jameson Taillon on Tuesday, but was held hitless again and is 0-for-22 since starting the season 5-for-9. And Higashioka is in a 4-for-22 slide on the heels of his seven spring training homers.

“I think both have been tremendous back there, but we also expect them to hit,’’ Boone said. “In Jose’s case, you look at the quality of his at-bats and feel he’s hit the ball and not been rewarded. [Higashioka] will get his power stroke going here.”

For now, though, they have by far the lowest OPS on the team — which is understandable — but both are far off their usual numbers, with Trevino at .406 (.625 career OPS) and Higashioka at .386 (career .595).

“Their impact behind the plate has been tremendous,’’ Boone said. “But we need those guys to contribute.”

The bullpen hadn’t allowed a run in its last 17 innings, since April 29. One of the new faces in the pen, Miguel Castro, has played a key role in that success.

The right-hander has been scored upon in just one of his 11 appearances as a Yankee, but he’d walked a whopping eight batters in nine innings before not allowing a walk in a scoreless eighth.

“The walks are in there, but he also has tremendous stuff,’’ Boone said. “I love having him on our team. He’s fit in and wants the ball. He’s kind of fearless and gives us a really good option.”

Walks have been an issue for Castro throughout his career, with a 4.9 per nine inning rate and his strikeouts have so far been down.