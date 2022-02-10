Things are getting busy ahead of the trade deadline.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks, Clippers, Kings and Pistons have reached an agreement on a four-team deal that sends Marvin Bagley III to Detroit.

Here’s everything to know about the reported trade.

Bucks-Clippers-Kings-Pistons trade details

Pistons receive: Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III Kings receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson

Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson Bucks receive: Serge Ibaka, two second-round picks, cash considerations

Serge Ibaka, two second-round picks, cash considerations Clippers receive: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye

The trade ushers in a new beginning for Bagley, who had fallen out of favor in Sacramento after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bagley’s talent is undeniable as the 22-year-old earned All-Rookie First Team honors in the 2018-19 season and has posted career averages of 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

DiVincenzo is the other young player that headlines the deal as he has been linked to the Kings for some time now. In 17 games with the Bucks this season, the 25-year-old guard is averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds but is struggling from the field.

The Bucks, who are dealing with the absence of Brook Lopez, address a major need in bringing in Ibaka, a center that has produced in limited minutes with the Clippers, though the 32-year-old has also battled nagging injuries.

With the Bucks surging towards the East’s top spot, adding Ibaka is a move to help strengthen the team’s title defense.

Marvin Bagley contract

According to Rod Beard of the Detroit News, Bagley, who is on the fourth year of a rookie-scale contract, can be a restricted free agent if the Pistons make a qualifying offer of $14.8 million this offseason, provided he meets starter criteria.

If Bagley does not meet the criteria, the qualifying offer is reduced to $7.2 million.

#Pistons Marvin Bagley can be a restricted free agent if they make a qualifying offer of $14.8M — which should happen. Bagley is on the books for $11.8M this year, so DET added $3.8M by trading for him. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 10, 2022

Donte DiVincenzo contract

DiVincenzo, also a member of the 2018 draft class, will be a restricted free agent this offseason if the Kings make a $6.6 million qualifying offer.

While DiVincenzo has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, he has an opportunity to earn a value contract by producing in Sacramento.