Marv Albert thrilled for Walt Frazier’s Hall of Fame enshrinement

Marv Albert will enjoy the company with Walt Frazier joining him in the broadcasting wing of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Two Knicks legends together again.

Frazier, the MSG Network color analyst and Hall-of-Fame guard, was named in February as the Curt Gowdy Award winner and will be enshrined – again – on Sept. 11 in Springfield, Mass.

Albert, the Knicks’ broadcasting kingpin on radio and TV from 1967 to 2004, was inducted into the Hall in 1997.

Having retired from broadcasting after last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, Albert, 80, plans to be there in Springfield for Clyde – COVID-19 willing. Albert and Frazier were an MSG Network team from 2000 to 2004.

“He has evolved into a Hall-of-Famer as a color commentator,’’ Albert told The Post. “He’s become first-rate broadcaster, extremely popular. And much of his audience never saw him play when you think about it.

“Clyde is so personable with fans. It’s the same way he was – those personality traits – as a player, always with a big smile and talking with fans.’’

Marv Albert (left) and Walt Frazier in 1999. AP

Ironically, Albert said he believes Frazier’s improvement as a broadcaster came because he voiced his opinions. “The Marvelous One’’ got in hot water with Knicks eccentric owner James Dolan for doing the same, which led to his premature departure in 2004.

In retirement, Albert has a chance to listen to Frazier more than ever as he’s watched a majority of Knicks games.

“He’s become more opinionated in recent years, which demonstrates his knowledge,’’ Albert, who is on the advisory board for the new Earl Monroe Renaissance School, said.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

“Walt took to it well. He’s not what he is now. He’s really come a long way. Again, he’s not afraid to give his opinion. Not that he’s taking shots but if he thinks a player erred defensively, he points it out because he was such a good defender.

“l think the network guys do that but the whole philosophy has changed for local (TV). They want positive – which I never believed in.’’

The Albert-Dolan feud hasn’t faded. Dolan didn’t give Albert a tribute last June when he broadcast his final game at the Garden in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Hawks. Albert’s last-ever game in the booth – for TNT – was just weeks later in Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals

“Let’s say it was a disagreement in broadcast philosophy,’’ Albert said of his Knicks split. “I always felt you had to be objective.’’

Albert made one trek to the Garden — for the Stephen Curry game in December when the Warriors guard set the all-time record for 3-pointers made. The tickets were courtesy of his former broadcast partner and close friend, Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“It was tremendous the way the crowd was rooting for him,’’ Albert said. “It would not happen to too many visiting players. He comes across so well and people love him. They had phones out taking photos. I got a kick out of it. In the 1970’s (at the Garden) that wouldn’t happen. The stars were not welcomed that way. It was all about those Knicks teams.’’

Albert was the broadcaster for the 1970 and 1973 Knicks championship teams before he became the national voice of the NBA. The Knicks’ championship drought stands at 49 years.

Marv Albert during the 2021 NBA playoffs Getty Images

“If the front office is ever able to turn it around, which is not easy, they’d be heroes in New York,’’ Albert said. “But the Eastern Conference has really improved immensely. It’s one of the better groups of teams the East has seen in years.’’

With his new leisure time, Albert has started working out with a trainer, viewed a ton of Yankees and Mets games and says “I’ve become ‘Mr. Binge TV.’’’

Since 1968, Albert has called NBA playoff games annually and now the playoffs miss Albert. However, he has kept his hand in it, working on a few TNT projects that will air later in the playoffs and during next year’s All-Star Weekend.

“You miss it, especially in the playoffs where there’s been so many real good games,’’ Albert said. “I miss the people I worked with, the preparation. After a broadcast it’s a great feeling when it all comes together. Or it’s an annoying feeling if you feel if it’s so-so.

“I’d go back to the hotel and replay it and spot check on League Pass. The little things I’d say, I’d be like “what the heck.’’ But it’s a great feeling when you know everybody did a real nice job.’’