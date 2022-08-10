Marshawn Lynch’s car missing a tire before DUI arrest: photos

The vehicle Marshawn Lynch was driving before he was arrested for driving under the influence Tuesday in Las Vegas was missing a tire, with another one flat on the driver’s side.

TMZ photos show the rim on the front-left wheel of Lynch’s 2020 Shelby GT500 appeared to be sitting on the pavement.

Las Vegas police said Lynch was driving into curbs prior to the arrest. The 36-year-old Lynch is reportedly facing charges of failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas BLVD) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” Las Vegas police said in a statement. “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

Lynch is due in court sometime in December. His arrest came barely 24 hours after the Seahawks announced that Lynch will serve as a special correspondent for the team, where he will produce creative content for a variety of projects later in the 2022-23 season.

In 2008, Lynch had his driver’s license revoked after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run charge in Buffalo. Four years later, Lynch was arrested for DUI in Oakland and later pleaded guilty to a lesser reckless driving charge.

The former five-time Pro-Bowl running back retired from the NFL after the 2019 season, ending his 12-year career, which included winning a Super Bowl title with Seattle in the 2013-14 season.