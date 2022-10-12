Marshawn Lynch joining Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ after DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch has been hired by Amazon Prime Video to be a part of its “Thursday Night Football” pregame, Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, said on the “Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast.”

Though Lynch was arrested in August and charged with DUI, Donoghue said that wasn’t why Lynch was just now starting for Amazon this Thursday, its fifth game of the season.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said on the podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

Lynch will be in three to four-minute features that Amazon is calling, “‘N Yo’ City.” On Thursday, prior to the Commanders’ game at the Bears, Lynch’s first feature is him playing football with kids from Highland Park, the suburb of Chicago that was ravaged by a gunman on July 4th. The following week, Lynch will be feeding alligators before Saints vs. Cardinals.

Marshawn Lynch during a Seahawks playoff game on Jan. 12, 2020. Getty Images

Lynch, 36, was arrested in Vegas this summer. According to records obtained by TV station KSNV, the Las Vegas Municipal online court records said that Lynch faces charges of “driving under the influence, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, use of an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane.”

The Post first reported Amazon’s interest in Lynch in January.