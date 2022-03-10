Marquette vs. Creighton odds and predictions

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



Live from Madison Square Garden, the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament starts on Thursday. At 2:30 p.m. EST, Creighton will tip-off against Marquette. The Thursday matchups have plenty of gambling appeal.

You can find out all of the Big East games’ announcers, start times, and live stream options by following the complete Big East Tournament schedule.

Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Marquette

How to watch

Gametime: 2:30 p.m. EST

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports App, fuboTV

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Bill Raftery, Kristina Pink

<br />

Marquette’s pressure defense will give Creighton fits. Getty Images

Marquette (-2.5) over Creighton: Following a six-game winning streak, the Bluejays have gone 1-2 and averaged 58.3 points — nearly 11 below their season average — since losing Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard to a season-ending wrist injury. Shaka Smart’s Havoc defense, forcing the second-most turnovers per game (13.7) in the Big East, will take advantage of a matchup with an inexperienced freshman point guard, Trey Alexander, and a team that ranks 305th in the nation in turnovers (14.2). After winning the first meeting in double overtime and the second meeting by one point, Creighton, ranked 15th in the nation in luck, according to KenPom, is unlikely to see such friendly rolls again.