Marlins’ Miguel Rojas’ tooth seen flying out of mouth

When ballplayers get on the diamond they give their all to the game. Blood, sweat, tears, and … teeth?

In the Marlins’ 3-2 win over the Pirates on Thursday night, Miguel Rojas had to give a little extra to the game in order to pull out the win.

In the ninth inning of the contest, Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz walked and later attempted to steal second base. As Rojas went down to apply a tag on the rookie, Cruz awkwardly slid into the bag feet first, causing him to pop up and nail Rojas in the face with his helmet.

The impact sent Rojas reeling backwards and clutching at his mouth. Eagle-eye viewers could even see Rojas’ tooth go flying out of his mouth in the broadcast’s slow-motion replays.

Eagle-eye viewers could even see Rojas’ tooth go flying out of his mouth in the broadcast’s slow-motion replays. Twitter/@SBNation

Still, Rojas was able to make the out despite getting an unexpected dental extraction from Cruz. He was taken out of the game after the collision, but the Marlins didn’t let his efforts go to waste. Miami went on to win the contest in the 11th inning off of Brian Anderson’s walkoff Triple.