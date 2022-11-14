Marlins make history with Caroline O’Connor promotion

The Marlins made history by hiring Kim Ng as GM in November 2020, and just two seasons later, they’ve made another bold move.

Miami promoted Caroline O’Connor to the president of business operations on Monday, making it the first major U.S. sports franchise to have women serving simultaneously as president and general manager.

O’Connor is only the second woman to serve as President of a Major League Baseball team. Ex- CEO Derek Jeter brought her into the fold as a senior vice president and chief of staff. She later became the team’s chief operating officer in 2019. O’Connor knows her rise can have a ripple effect.

“When I talk to young girls, I really like them to see me in my role because I didn’t feel like I had that role model,” O’Connor said. “And I want people to see themselves when they see me and know that it is a possibility.”

A high school athlete. O’Connor went on to work for IBM, UBS Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley. She wasn’t considering a career in sports, but she considered the call from Jeter a “once-in a lifetime opportunity.”

Caroline O’Connor is the Marlins’ new president of business operations. Marlins

She’s clearly found a home in Miami.

“I think it’s a really special place,” she said. “And I would say if we didn’t feel so strongly about this market and the opportunity that is here, that would not make us so excited to come in every day. I think we have so many people in this market that love entertainment, love sports, love baseball, love getting together and going out. It’s just trying to create an experience that attracts everyone.”

Even with all of the praise that has come with her new opportunity, O’Connor remained humble.

“It’s taken a real community to get behind me,” O’Connor said. “The team that I work with today, the team that supports me every day, I feel like this is a reflection on all of them and what we’ve produced together. I might have the title, but of course I think about all the people that help me get it.”