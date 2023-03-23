Markquis Norwell dropped jaws with March Madness assist

Markquis Nowell’s 19 assists in Kansas State’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State Thursday evening broke the NCAA Tournament single-game record.

But one stood far above the rest, and proved critical as the Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight.

With the back-and-forth matchup knotted at 92 with just under a minute to play in overtime, Nowell unleashed his finest pass in a night filled jaw-dropping assists.

Just a few feet past half-court and with both feet firmly inside the logo, Nowell immediately saw Keyontae Johnson beat his defender on a backdoor cut to the rim from the right corner.

Hardly even looking in Johnson’s direction, Nowell launched an alley-oop towards the rim, perfectly placed to meet a leaping Johnson in the air.

As Johnson caught the pass mid-flight, he contorted his body to turn the alley-oop into a reverse dunk.

Johnson was facing the Kansas State bench as he completed the dunk backwards over his head, which promptly erupted in celebration.





Keyontae Johnson’s alley-oop dunk gave Kansas State their critical lead. Getty Images

After taking the lead on the play, Kansas State led the rest of the way.

Nowell, a senior, is in his second season with the Wildcats after transferring from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

A Harlem native, Nowell was playing in his hometown New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Nowell added 20 points and five steals to his historic night.

Johnson, another senior, is a transfer as well, spending the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Florida.

He owns perhaps the tournament’s most inspiring story.

While playing for the Gators in December 2020, Johnson collapsed on the court following a time out.

He was in a coma for three days after being rushed to the hospital.





Keyontae Johnson reacts during Kansas State’s win over Michigan State. Getty Images





Keyontae Johnson dunks in overtime of Kansas State’s win over Michigan State. AP

Johnson recovered from the incident through the next season with the Gators before transferring to Kansas State for his final season of eligibility.

Now, he’s responsible for likely the NCAA Tournament’s best moment so far.