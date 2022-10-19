Mark Sanchez relates to Zach Wilson’s Jets journey: ‘Fine line’

Mark Sanchez saw something familiar when he watched Sunday’s Jets-Packers game.

It reminded the former Jets quarterback of his rookie year when the Jets often won with a strong defense and a tough running game and just asked him not to throw interceptions. This year’s team is starting to look like that 2009 squad. Zach Wilson completed just 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sundays’ win in Green Bay.

No one can relate to what Wilson is experiencing more than Sanchez.

“I think it’s tougher when you’re in it, living it,” Sanchez told The Post, “because every quarterback wants to throw either the game-winning touchdown or go throw five touchdowns and for 300 yards and go put on a passing clinic. That’s what you want to do. Turning around, handing the ball off 30 times a game isn’t as attractive. However, you also want to win and that desire to win is more important than your personal stats.”

These Jets are winning just like Sanchez’s 2009 squad did. The Jets are 3-0 since Wilson returned from his knee injury and are 4-2 overall. Sanchez’s rookie team went 9-7 and made a run to the AFC Championship game.

Zach Wilson has guided the Jets to a 3-0 record since his return to the lineup. Getty Images

Sanchez got off to a strong start after the Jets drafted him No. 5-overall out of USC, but then he threw five interceptions against the Bills and the Jets scaled back what they asked of him. Instead, Rex Ryan leaned on his defense, a great offensive line and running back Thomas Jones.

Sanchez praised Jets coach Robert Saleh and his staff for recognizing this is the best way for them to win, but also said they need to make sure they keep developing Wilson, who is in his second season.

“If that’s the formula for your team and it was for us in 2009 when at times the team had to win in spite of me, well then that is the formula,” Sanchez said. “You almost have to protect the young guys from themselves at times. At the same time, you want them to grow. There is a very fine line that you have to walk and kind of tightrope of, OK, this is our formula for winning, but we also want to develop our quarterback and really make sure he is a situational master so when it’s time to cut it loose and chuck the ball around it’s not so foreign to him because all we do is run the ball.”

At one point in Sanchez’s rookie season, the Jets put a color-coded wristband on him to remind him when to be aggressive and when to dial it back. These Jets have not done that to Wilson, and Sanchez would not recommend that for any young quarterback.

Sanchez did see two plays recently from Wilson that concerned him, though. The interception just before halftime in Pittsburgh when the Jets could have had a field goal and the near interception he threw in the end zone in Green Bay in the second quarter Sunday were troubling. Sanchez said he relates to trying to do too much.

“It’s like, ‘Oh what a bonehead move,’ but I totally understand what he’s thinking,” Sanchez said. “He’s trying to break out of this prison and make a play for his team because he wants it so bad.”

Mark Sanchez JASON SZENES/NY POST

Sanchez said the key for the Jets to thrive with Wilson having a reduced role is to make sure he does not lose the part of him that made him the No. 2-overall pick.

“They’ve got to continue to remind him [to be careful with the football] without getting him to shut down,” Sanchez said. “You don’t want to completely take away the kid’s stinger. Because at some point you’re going to be in a 37-35 barn burner and you don’t want him to be so cold and scared to shoot his gun. That’s a fine, fine line of how much you pull back. As long as you’re continuing to teach, I just think that ongoing dialogue is paramount.”

Sanchez’s rookie season ended in the playoffs with him playing what he called “efficient” football. Sanchez won four road playoff games in his first two years, a feat that remains remarkable.

Sanchez, who now calls games for Fox, is thrilled to see his former team winning games. As a rookie, he bought four personal seat licenses for Jets games at MetLife Stadium, figuring his family could watch him play there for years. So Sanchez has some financial investment in this team, too.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” Sanchez said. “Bottom line, those four PSLs I have, I can’t sell them until they win games. This helps me. The last few years it’s been hard to even give them away.”