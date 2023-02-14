Mark DeRosa Talks Managing WBC Team USA Roster





The football season has come to an end, and now, pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training. Baseball is here and it’s a beautiful thing. This March will have a different feel as it’s a World Baseball Classic year. Teams are gearing up without some of their stars, who will play for their respective countries.

Team USA is led by manager Mark DeRosa, who was the guest this week on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

‘The Show’ Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:

UNDER PRESSURE: Who in baseball is under the most pressure this year? Padres GM A.J. Preller is under pressure. Billy Eppler is another GM under pressure for the Mets. They are spending nearly half a billion dollars this season. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is another one under pressure. Rob Manfred may be atop the list with all the major rule changes ahead.

Mark DeRosa Interview:

MLB Network analyst, Team USA manager, former MLB infielder/outfielder

TEAM USA: Breaking down the roster gymnastics and going through some of the players on their WBC roster. Believes they should be the favorite, but there are some great teams.

MANAGER ASPIRATIONS: Would certainly consider managing an MLB team one day. Very excited for this opportunity with team USA. Also loves doing MLB Network and being able to spend time with family.

WHY TO CARE ABOUT WBC: Passion that is oozed out of these other countries.

