Mark Cuban wants Mavericks to keep Jalen Brunson

With Dallas now done for the season following Thursday’s loss to Golden State in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Mavericks brass is now looking ahead to the future — and who will be part of the team.

Speaking to Marc Stein after Golden State defeated Dallas, 120-110, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed his desire to retain soon-to-be free agent Jalen Brunson, making it clear Dallas will go all-in to keep him.

“We can pay him more than anybody,” Cuban said in a video from Bally Sports Southwest.

“I think he wants to stay and that’s most important. I think, again, J-Kidd [head coach Jason Kidd] has a big part to play in that, I think J.B. blossomed as a player, as much as anybody on the squad, you know, from where he was last year to how far he came this year, is a tribute to Jalen and how hard he worked,” he continued.

Brunson, who the Mavericks selected in the second round of the NBA Draft back in 2018, averaged 16.3 points per game through 79 regular-season games. During the playoffs, he averaged 21.6 points per game, recording 10 points with two rebounds and four assists in Thursday’s loss to the Warriors, who now advance to the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson (#13) of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles against Jordan Poole (#3) of the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022 Getty Images

Jalen Brunson (#13) of the Dallas Mavericks goes up for a shot against Donovan Mitchell (#45) of the Utah Jazz during the first round of the NBA playoffs in April 2022 Getty Images

Though the Mavericks clearly don’t want to let Brunson, 25, go, a potential free-agency sweepstakes could emerge if other teams yearn for the point guard’s services. The Knicks could possibly target New Jersey native Brunson, making for a possible homecoming if New York somehow manages to lure him away from Dallas.