Mark Cuban blames Jalen Brunson’s dad Rick for star’s exit to Knicks

Mark Cuban is not over Jalen Brunson leaving for the Knicks.

The Mavericks owner bemoaned the star guard bolting for New York at the opening of 2022 NBA free agency for a four-year, $104 million contract in an unscheduled media availability on Wednesday night before Dallas faces the Kings

He also pointed a finger at Brunson’s father, Rick, who was hired as a Knicks assistant that same offseason.

“Where it went south was when Rick took over, when the parent took over, or parents took over,” Cuban said.

The billionaire pushed back against the Brunsons’ story that the player was willing to sign a $56 million extension last season sharing texts from Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Brunson’s agent Aaron Mintz with reporters.

“‘We aren’t gonna make a decision on JB based on what Aaron says his dad wants in July,’” Cuban said, quoting a text from Harrison. “And Nico back then is saying — this is in February — ‘I agree with you, but I think just the New York thing is too tied to their family to overcome.’”





Mark Cuban pointed to Jalen Brunson’s dad as the reason the guard is not still in Dallas. Getty Images

He also insisted the Mavericks weren’t allowed to negotiate with the 26-year-old before the free agency period opened on June 30 at 6 p.m. — he signed with the Knicks that same evening — and were not given the chance to use Brunson’s Bird Rights to offer him more money and a fifth year on a contract.

“We didn’t know what the bid was,” Cuban said. “They never gave us a number. Knowing the numbers now, I would’ve paid it in a heartbeat, but he wouldn’t have come anyway. There’s just no possible way that it was about money.

“I mean, there was no negotiation. They didn’t give us a number. I mean, you would think that when you’re the incumbent team and you can match anything, that’s the way it works. Right? You have a relationship with the agent and they want at least give you a chance because you helped develop the player. You had him for four years. Okay, let’s work together.”





Rick Brunson’s involvement with his son Jalen’s contract talks were the root of the problem for Mark Cuban. Getty Images





Jalen Brunson’s free agency departure is still a problem for Mark Cuban. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

The Knicks were later docked a second-round pick in 2025 after the NBA’s tampering investigation into the Brunson signing.

The Mavericks have struggled this season, as their hopes at a play-in spot in the Western Conference seemingly dwindle by the day.

On Tuesday, superstar center Luka Doncic was upfront about just how badly the Mavericks miss Brunson.

A lot,” he said. “I mean amazing guy, amazing player, for sure.”

Dallas attempted to fill its Brunson void by acquiring mercurial Nets star Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline, but he hasn’t provided the necessary boost the team needs.

Instead, the Mavs are 7-15 since his arrival and have fallen to 11th in the West.

Still, Cuban would prefer to keep Irving in the fold.

“I’d love to have him stay for sure,” Cuban said. “I’d love to have him. I want him to stay for sure, and I think we have a good shot. I think he’s happy here. He tells me he’s happy here, and I get along great with him. I think he’s a good guy. All I can tell you is everything I thought I knew about Kyrie because of everything I read was 100 percent wrong.”