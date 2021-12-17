Marissa Lawrence and Jaguars WAGs enjoy yacht day amid drama

Marissa Lawrence and the Jags’ WAGs enjoyed a yacht day on Wednesday, just hours before Jacksonville fired its former head coach Urban Meyer.

The wives and girlfriends of Jacksonville’s players were treated to a holiday brunch aboard team owner Shad Khan’s luxury Kismet Yacht.

Lawrence — who tied the knot with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in April — shared a collage of photos from the festive event.

“Merry Yachtmas❤️🎄,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “Thank you jags & the Khan family for hosting this special day for us ladies!!”

Lawrence posed for photos with her fellow WAGs including, Laquon Treadwell’s wife, Victoria Lynn; James O’Shaughnessy’s fiancee, Ava Lowry; C.J. Beathard’s girlfriend, Madelyn Chupka; Roy Robertson-Harris’ wife, Krystal; K.C. McDermott’s wife Madison; and Chris Manhertz’s wife, Gabrielle.

Many of the WAGs documented their experience on the Kismet and thanked the Khan family for the invitation in various Instagram posts.

On Thursday — the same day Khan fired Meyer after a string of negative headlines and a 2-11 record — Lawrence hosted another “girls night” at her and Trevor’s home in Florida.

She threw a holiday-themed pajama party, where guests, including Victoria Lynn, built gingerbread houses, and enjoyed festive desserts and RumChata cocktails.

The holiday events came amid Jacksonville’s coaching drama, which led to Meyer’s dismissal early Thursday morning. The Jaguars named offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as interim head coach.

Trevor Lawrence, while addressing the coaching change, sounded optimistic about Bevell’s promotion. The rookie quarterback also admitted that the drama surrounding the team impacted its performance on the field.

Since the Jaguars hired Meyer in January, he had put the team under heavy scrutiny and in a spotlight they were not used to.

Things reached a boiling point this week, after Khan held a meeting with Meyer on Monday to address recent reports of controversy within the organization.

Meyer reportedly called his assistant coaches “losers” and got into a verbal spat with receiver Marvin Jones. On Thursday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice in August.

Bevell will make his coaching debut with Jacksonville on Sunday when the Jaguars play host to the Texans (2-11).