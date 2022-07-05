Mariners vs. Padres prediction: Roll with road underdog

Chestnut’s roasting, about what transpired. … It’s all about the “cover,” and though Joey Chestnut scarfed down 63 of Nathan’s Best to win the Hot Dog Eating Contest, he fell well short of the 74.5 Over/Under. Chestnut, on crutches due to recent injury, was interrupted mid-contest by a weiner (not Anthony), who obviously bet the Under.
Are the Mariners a playoff team? Probably not. But Seattle is a winning streak away from going from a pretender to contender. Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.66) throws in San Diego. Logan’s run has been impressive. He’s 5-1 in his last seven starts after winning two in a row. The Padres’ Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79) is making up for lost time. He’s made six starts since returning from the IL, has yet to lose, and has given up just one run over his last 10 innings. Good matchup. We will take the road dog Mariners for 10 units.
Hot Dog! Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor took Hunter Greene deep, and the Mets topped the Reds, 7-4. Winner. Up +1,559 oscarmeyers.