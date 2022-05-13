Mariners demote Jarred Kelenic hours before first Mets matchup

The hyped prospect in the middle of the much-discussed Mets-Mariners trade will not be playing in Citi Field on Friday night.

The Mariners demoted outfielder Jarred Kelenic on Friday afternoon, hours before the struggling prospect was expected to be in the lineup against the team that drafted him.

Kelenic was the centerpiece that went to Seattle in Dec. 2018 when the Mets got back Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz in a move that has been lampooned pretty much since the day it was made.

Jarred Kelenic dives for a fly ball on May 7, 2022. Getty Images

Kelenic was — and is still — expected to be a lynchpin of the Mariners future, but he is off to a miserable start. The 22-year-old is hitting .140 this season in 86 at-bats with three home runs.