Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in Yankees blow

The Yankees won a game Friday night, but lost a sweepstakes.

Luis Castillo will be heading from the Reds to the Mariners, The Post’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman confirmed, in a trade that broke shortly before the Yankees beat the Royals, 11-5, in The Bronx.

Castillo has been seen as one of the jewels of this trade deadline, likely the top starter available for this stretch run and under team control for next year. The right-hander has been enjoying an excellent season, with a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts.

The Mariners, who are currently the second wild-card team in the AL, are making a push and sent four players — including their top prospect, shortstop Noelvi Marte, their third-best, Edwin Arroyo, and their fifth-best, righty Levi Stoudt, to Cincinnati.

The Yankees have been in the market for starting pitching during a second half in which their rotation has grown holes. Luis Severino has been shut down at least temporarily with a lat strain, Jordan Montgomery has a 4.97 ERA in his past seven starts, Jameson Taillon sports a 5.36 ERA in his 10 starts and Nestor Cortes’ effectiveness has dipped in the second half. One of their first reinforcements, Domingo German, has not impressed.

Luis Castillo Getty Images

With Castillo off the market, the Athletics’ Frankie Montas likely is the next best option, with the Pirates’ Jose Quintana in the mix, too.

The Yankees witnessed Castillo’s brilliance two weeks ago, when he allowed one run in seven innings in The Bronx. Several Yankees praised the righty afterward, and there was speculation whether Yankee Stadium would be his home in a few weeks. The thought was premature.