Andrew Marchand and John Ourand unveil their Mount Rushmore of NFL Media, while discussing Apple’s potential deal to call MLB games, Sinclair’s agreement with the NBA, the new “Sunday Night Baseball” booths and The Athletic’s deal with the New York Times.

For “Who’s up,” “Who’s down” and “Calls of the Week,” LeBron James, Jen Lada, Ian Eagle and Chris Fowler are some names in the mix.

For “The Big Get” segment, Marchand and Ourand are joined by former Pro Bowler and current No. 2 Fox game analyst Greg Olsen. Olsen discusses how close he came to starting his broadcast career four years ago after an audition for “Monday Night Football” and discussions about Fox’s “Thursday Night Football.” He reveals the advice Tony Romo gave him before deciding to enter the booth and he talks about his connection to his Fox partner Kevin Burkhardt, which dates back to when Burkhardt called Olsen’s games in high school.