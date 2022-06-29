‘Marchand and Ourand’ podcast with guest host David Levy

Former Turner Broadcasting boss David Levy fills in as a guest host for Andrew Marchand, who is on vacation this week. Levy and John Ourand go in-depth on a variety of topics, including Formula 1’s new deal with ESPN that’s worth $75-90 million per year; what to expect when the NBA’s media rights are available in three years; and a review – and preview – of LIV Golf’s launch. The two also discuss MLS’s Apple deal, Apple’s sports strategy vs Amazon’s, ESPN’s direct-to-consumer plans and where to find the best sports media investments these days.

Levy is chairman of Genius Sports, senior advisor of the Raine Group and founder and CEO of the sports investing and consultancy company Back Nine Ventures.

Those mentioned on this pod include: Chris Mason, Eric Shanks, Adam Silver, Jay Marine, Jay Monahan, Kevin Brown, Jim Palmer, Gary Thorne.