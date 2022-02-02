Tom Brady’s media future is the first topic on this week’s podcast, as Marchand and Ourand discuss how Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the news of the quarterback’s retirement.

The duo also discuss Tony Romo’s head-scratching analysis at the end of the AFC Championship game, the likelihood of Apple bidding on NFL Sunday Ticket, DraftKings’ move into producing sports content and the upcoming Olympics. Troy Aikman, Joe Buck, Jim Nantz and Nielsen CEO David Kenny get referenced in this week’s pod.

Hockey Hall of Famer and ESPN NHL analyst Mark Messier joins as “The Big Get,” and talks about why he shaved his head in the early 1990s and whether ESPN’s hockey analysts would beat Turner’s group of analysts. Messier also talks about his relationships with the media — both in Canada and the United States — during his playing career.

The “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” is available on Spotify, Apple and wherever you get your podcasts.