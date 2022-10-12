‘Marchand and Ourand’ Episode 54 feat. Amazon’s Marie Donoghue

Andrew Marchand and John Ourand interview Amazon Sports VP of Global Sports Video, Marie Donoghue. Donoghue is the one who first hatched Amazon’s plan to go after the rights for “Thursday Night Football” and she led how the streamer has approached its look in front of and behind the cameras. In the pod, Donoghue reveals some news on an addition to TNF’s pregame, talks about interest in the NBA, Big 12 and Pac 12. She also tells of what it was like to row in the Harlem River as part of Columbia’s crew team in college.

Plus, Marchand and Ourand have their usual segments of “Who’s Up” and “Who’s down,” delve deep into Major League Baseball and Sinclair, while also providing a prognosis of the current state of the Pac 12 deal. And one sportscaster receives the coveted “Call of the Week” award.