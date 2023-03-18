March Madness prediction: UCLA vs. Northwestern pick:

Check out why we think the UCLA Bruins NCAA Tournament experience will help them prevail over the Northwestern Wildcats.
How to watch UCLA vs. Northwestern
Gametime: 8:40 p.m. Eastern
TV: TNT
Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV
UCLA (-7.5) over Northwestern
Jaylen Clark’s absence may ultimately prevent the Bruins from winning their first national title since 1995, but this battle-tested group with Final Four experience will still make noise in the tournament.
Only an elite offense can do damage against a UCLA defense that still ranks among the nation’s best. Northwestern doesn’t come close to qualifying.
The Wildcats’ poor shooting — ranked 286th in true shooting percentage — and lack of playmaking will result in multiple multi-minute scoreless stretches.