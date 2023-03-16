March Madness: Louisiana vs. Tennessee prediction

Commercial content 21+.



It is March.

So it is time to fade Rick Barnes, the perennial underachiever who has covered just two of his past 15 NCAA Tournament games.

How to watch

Gametime: 9:40 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Lousiana vs. Tennessee prediction

Betting on College Basketball?

This year, it shouldn’t be so surprising, given the Vols’ injuries, offensive inconsistency and 5-7 record over their past 12 games.

<br />

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ balance — elite 3-point shooting and former Arizona big man Jordan Brown — even makes the moneyline (+540) worth a sprinkle.

The pick: Louisiana (+11.5) over Tennessee (PointsBet)