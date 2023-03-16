March Madness: Louisiana vs. Tennessee prediction

by

It is March.

So it is time to fade Rick Barnes, the perennial underachiever who has covered just two of his past 15 NCAA Tournament games.

Lousiana vs. Tennessee prediction

This year, it shouldn’t be so surprising, given the Vols’ injuries, offensive inconsistency and 5-7 record over their past 12 games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ balance — elite 3-point shooting and former Arizona big man Jordan Brown — even makes the moneyline (+540) worth a sprinkle. 

The pick: Louisiana (+11.5) over Tennessee (PointsBet)