March Madness 2023 printable blank NCAA bracket template

We made it.

March Madness is here, with all 68 hopeful teams looking to make their mark with a championship or an everlasting moment.

Last season, we watched Kansas outlast North Carolina, which had gone on a wild run from No. 9 seed all the way to the title game.

But the real story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament was No. 15 St. Peter’s.

St. Peter’s shocked the Kentucky Wildcats, the first of three straight unlikely wins en route to an inspiring run to the Elite Eight.

They would go on to lose to the eventual runner-up Tar Heels.

The tournament was considered a rousing success for the St. Peter’s Peacocks.

But that isn’t the case for the powerhouse schools this year in championship-or-bust mode.

FanDuel has Houston (+550) favored to win it all, followed by Alabama (+700) and Kansas (+900).

Let’s just say that none of these teams would be satisfied with an Elite Eight appearance.

Purdue, Alabama, Houston, Kansas and UCLA are the teams vying for the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.





So now we are left to dive into March Madness 2023, which will begin on Tuesday and Wednesday with the “First Four” games in Dayton.

Those eight teams will battle it out, hoping to advance to the 64-team bracket.

Thursday and Friday will introduce the beginning of the Round of 64, with a healthy slate of games.

Other notable dates include the Elite Eight, which is scheduled for March 25-26.

The Final Four kicks off on April 1 from Houston, where the National Championship game will also be played.

The National Championship winner will be crowned on April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Should Houston get there, the Cougars will have the opportunity to win it all at home.