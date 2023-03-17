March Madness 2023 pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



At least one First Four team has advanced to the Round of 32 in all but one of the past dozen years and the Panthers should continue that trend.

How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Iowa State

Gametime: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

TV: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Pittsburgh (+4.5) over Iowa State

While the Cyclones have lost seven of their past eight games against college basketball teams not named Baylor, Pittsburgh will find no surprises in its latest matchup against a slow-paced opponent defined by defense.

The Panthers have won multiple matchups against similar tournament teams (Virginia, Northwestern), and knocked off one (Mississippi State) Tuesday night while committing just six turnovers.

Jeff Capel’s top-30 offense is due to shoot even better in its next game.