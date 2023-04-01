March Madness 2023 Final Four odds

Howie Hoops is back to give his pick for the 2023 March Madness Final Four game between the UConn Huskies and Miami Hurricanes:

How to watch UConn vs. Miami

Gametime: 8:49 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

<br />

UConn vs. Miami pick

Three weeks later, it’s a lot easier to pull the trigger on the Huskies winning their national semifinal game.

They have won every tournament game by at least 15 points, most recently manhandling its greatest remaining threat (Gonzaga) by 28 points.

The Hurricanes traveled the toughest path of any Final Four team, but they haven’t yet faced a team with the size and strength to expose their flaws on the interior.





UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. Getty Images

Adama Sanogo should put up 22 and 12 before breaking a sweat.

Miami will need fourth straight game with at least 85 points to pull the upset, but it is unlikely to come against a top 10 defense, which just held the nation’s best offense to 58 points.

Jim Larranaga has a special squad that hit a terrible matchup in the biggest game of his career, just as his George Mason Patriots did 17 years ago.