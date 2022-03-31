March Madness 2022 Final Four predictions and stats

Commercial Content, 21+



Only three games separate us from crowning the 2022 national champion, but for now, our focus remains on Saturday’s national semifinals.

In advance of Duke-North Carolina and Villanova-Kansas, we’ll be breaking down both the side and total angles to each game before sharing best bets for those angles.

Here, we’ll be focusing on the sides. So without further delay, here’s my evaluation of the spread for each contest and my best bet across the two.



Duke Blue Devils (-4) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Blue Devils opened as four-and-a-half-point favorites, but bettors interested in the favorites can find it at -4 as of this writing.

Duke and North Carolina split the season series, with each team’s victory coming on the opposition’s floor. On paper, though, Duke is clearly the superior team. The Blue Devils are second among the final four in terms of adjusted efficiency margin and first of four in adjusted offensive efficiency, per kenpom.com.

On the flip-side, North Carolina is fourth out of four teams in adjusted efficiency margin and last in adjusted offensive efficiency. The bright spot for North Carolina is its offense which should be able to expose a Duke defense that ranks last among the remaining tournament teams in adjusted defensive efficiency.

But this Duke offense is clearly superior to the Tar Heels, even if you just consider the four tournament games. Per sports-reference.com, Duke’s average offensive rating comes out to 118.25. As for head coach Hubert Davis’ squad, its offensive rating across four tournament games comes out to 110.25, despite playing virtually the same opposition strength level.

Duke’s AJ Grifin runs down the court against Arkansas USA TODAY Sports

Plus, Duke’s offense carries a few extra statistical advantages into this meeting. The Blue Devils are 18th nationally in field-goal percentage at the rim while North Carolina ranks 170th in the corresponding defensive category. Duke is also 33rd nationally in three-point field-goal percentage, while North Carolina ranks outside the top-200 in defending the arc, per hoop-math.com.

Lastly, given this shapes up as a good revenge spot for Duke’s loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium in March, I believe this is the end of the road for the Tar Heels.

Final Four prediction: Duke (-4)

Kansas Jayhawks (-4.5) vs. Villanova Wildcats

Set the seeding aside and this feels like the more evenly-matched national semifinal.

Villanova’s defense is no joke. The Wildcats are first among the remaining four teams in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com. However, Kansas’ offense should prove a worthy opponent as it ranks only behind Duke in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The one statistical worry for head coach Jay Wright’s squad is that it’s heavily reliant on the three-point shot and Kansas defends the arc very well. Through four tournament games, the Wildcats have attempted at least 40 percent of all field goals from beyond the arc. And, per hoop-math.com, Kansas ranks 24th nationally in three-point field goal percentage against, allowing just under a 30 percent success rate.

Additionally, Villanova has been quite effective at crashing the offensive glass so far in the tournament – they posted at least a 30 percent offensive rebounding percentage in three of four games – but I’m not certain that will continue against the Jayhawks. Through its four tournament games, the Jayhawks have posted an average defensive rebounding rate of 82 percent, per sports-reference.com.

Kansas’ Remy Martin celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer against Miami. Getty Images

Finally, this Kansas defense does very well in the half-court and should be able to limit Villanova. The Jayhawks are 19th nationally in effective field-goal percentage against in non-transition situations, while Villanova’s offense is 99th nationally in the opposing offensive category.

All that said, I have no interest in stepping in front of a Villanova offense whose three-point shooters could get hot at any moment. I lean to the Jayhawks advancing, but four-and-a-half points are too many to lay for me.

Final Four prediction: Lean Kansas (-4.5), but am staying away