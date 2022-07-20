Marcellus Wiley’s FS1 future uncertain amid lineup change

Marcellus Wiley is leaving FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” and his future with the network is up in the air, The Post has learned.

Wiley co-hosts the late-afternoon talk program with former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho. Sources said that there have been serious talks about pairing Acho with “The Herd” co-host Joy Taylor, with ex-NFL running back LeSean McCoy characterized as the “favorite” to join that pair on what is expected to be a football-heavy show. A deal with McCoy has not been completed.

According to one source, Fox Sports has made an offer to Wiley for a different role at the network, but it is presently unclear whether Wiley is willing to take that deal.

Wiley, a popular broadcaster who played defensive end in the NFL from 1997 through 2006 for the Bills, Chargers, Cowboys and Jaguars, joined FS1 in 2018 to be paired on “Speak for Yourself” with Jason Whitlock. Whitlock left the program and Acho joined in 2020. Previously, Wiley worked at ESPN, where he was a longtime partner of Max Kellerman on TV and radio.

A Fox Sports spokesperson declined to comment.

As The Post’s Andrew Marchand has previously reported, WFAN host Craig Carton will begin hosting a new morning program for FS1 this fall. Damien Woody was seen as a strong candidate to host that show with Carton, but ESPN did not permit him to leave his deal early.

Carton’s show will air in the spot where “First Things First” has been for a number of years. It is expected that Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes will remain together from that show for a new program in afternoons, airing between “The Herd” and the late-afternoon show with Acho, Taylor and potentially McCoy.