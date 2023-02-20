Marcellus Wiley has problem with transgender athletes

One-time NFL Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley slammed the idea of transgender females participating in sports against biological females in a video posted to social media on Saturday.

Wiley said in the video he had no issues with transgender people but he would not be OK with transgender women or girls competing against his daughters in sports.

“I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition of a man to a woman and now playing with the women,” Wiley said. “And, I will say that. You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender. You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out.

“Don’t make this a human rights issue – this is a biological issue. Simple as that. Trust me, I am a man.”

Marcellus’ oldest daughter, Moroccca Wiley, competed in track & field at UConn.





Marcellus Wiley and his wife Anne Marie in a recent Valentine’s Day post. Marcellus Wiley/Instagram





Marcellus Wiley playing for the Chargers in 2002. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The former Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers defensive lineman finished the video, saying it’s unfair for that to happen.

“I hate saying fair. It’s not even right. Forget fair, it’s not right,” Wiley said.

Wiley’s comments come weeks after surf star Bethany Hamilton said she wouldn’t compete against transgender women in the World Surf League (WSL). Hamilton said in her video she would rather see WSL create a new division.

“I personally think that the best solution would be to create a different division so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent – and I think it’s really hard to imagine what the future of women’s surfing will be like in 15-20 years down the road if we move forward allowing this major change,” she said.