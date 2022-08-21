Marcell Ozuna met with boos from Braves fans after DUI arrest

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was welcomed back home to Atlanta with loud jeers during his first time at the plate on Sunday.

The Atlanta outfielder had two at-bats — he struck out in both — during Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Astros at Truist Park.

Ozuna, who had been kept out of the Braves’ lineup since Aug. 14 due to poor play, was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence after speeding and failing to stay in one lane.

Marcell Ozuna struck out twice on Sunday against the Astros. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During his arrest, the Braves outfielder apologized to cops once they approached his vehicle and said “I’m Ozuna from the Braves.”

He was later released on an $1,830 bail and met with Atlanta general manager Alex Anthoploulos and manager Brian Snitker after the debacle.

“I disappointed my team, disappointed my family,” he said after being released. “And I don’t have anything to say more, and it’s a legal matter.”

The Braves later released a statement about Ozuna’s arrest, announcing the organization is aware and disappointed by the incident.

Ozuna was also arrested last year for choking his wife, which eventually led to him being charged with domestic battery.

In response to the incident with his wife, MLB handed the outfielder a 20-game suspension.