The Hamden Journal

Marathon MLB labor talks may have saved Opening Day

Marathon MLB labor talks may have saved Opening Day

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

They had to place a runner on second base in extra innings well after midnight, and a deal still wasn’t struck.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred drew a line in the Florida sand with a Monday deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement, posing the threat of canceling Opening Day and an unspecified cluster of April games without a new deal.

Day-into-night-long talks between MLB and the MLB Players Association in Jupiter ended early Tuesday morning with momentum but without the framework of the next CBA – not quite enough progress was made in marathon sessions on the eighth straight day of negotiations to end the three-month lockout.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.