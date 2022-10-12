Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens, Kraken vs. Ducks predictions, odds

Commercial Content 21+



The 2021-22 NHL Season was the chalkiest we’ve seen in the Salary Cap Era. Not only did the consensus preseason favorite win the Stanley Cup, but the chalk also won 64.8% of games in the regular season (per Action Labs), which is the highest win rate for NHL favorites since at least 2005-06.

So what better way to dip our toes in the NHL waters than with a couple of underdog bets — including a big one — on Wednesday night.



NHL picks and predictions tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs (-267) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+215), 7 p.m. ET

After going on a magical run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens came crashing down to earth last season. Hard. The Habs finished in last place with 55 points and a -99 goal differential. It’s hard to find many silver linings for the 2021-22 Canadiens, but the best news is that the team went 14-19-4 after it replaced Dominique Ducharme with Martin St. Louis behind the bench.

That’s not an eye-popping record, but it was a major improvement on the 8-30-7 the Habs posted under Ducharme.

Judging by their preseason future odds, the Habs are expected to be better this season, but they’re not projected to be competitive, with an Over/Under of 72.5 points. Getting to 73 points may be a stretch too far for Montreal, but this young roster has plenty of scoring upside and should have its moments at big prices throughout the season.

Whether one of those moments comes against the rival Maple Leafs will likely come down to if the defense and goaltender can weather the storm from Toronto’s prolific offense.

Montreal’s blueline certainly looks lacking with four rookies, David Savard and journeyman Chris Wideman projected to be in the lineup, but the forward group is deep enough that this shouldn’t be one-way traffic all night.

The goaltending matchup also presents a path to success for Montreal as Jake Allen is projected to take on Toronto’s Matt Murray. Plenty of ink has been spilled on whether or not the Leafs’ gamble on Murray will pay off, but what we do know is over the past three seasons Allen has been the stronger option in goal.

Anytime you’re betting on a number this big, it’s important to remind yourself that it’s a bet you lose more often than not. The Maple Leafs are a big favorite on the road for a reason. That said, it is Opening Night, and the game is taking place in Montreal, so this game could be a little more chaotic than the odds imply. Let’s hope that is the case.

The Bet: Montreal Canadiens +220 (Caesars)

Seattle Kraken Left Wing Ryan Donato (9) looks for a rebound Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seattle Kraken (+105) vs. Anaheim Ducks (-125), 10 p.m. ET

This is a classic case of an opening night price reflecting the team we saw last season and not the one we expect to see going forward.

Even for an expansion team, the Seattle Kraken were underwhelming in their debutante campaign. The Kraken finished with just 60 points and a -81 goal differential, but a lot of their misery stemmed from league-worst goaltending from Philipp Grubauer. The German — who was fresh off a Vezina nomination when he signed with the Kraken — ranked dead last among all goaltenders with a -33.7 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in 55 games last season.

For a team that was built from the back to the front, getting .889 goaltending from your starter was a fatal flaw, especially since Seattle’s lack of offense was well-documented.

The Kraken should see better goaltending almost by default — it’s hard to imagine it being any worse — and their offense should be boosted by the arrivals of Oliver Bjorkstrand, Andre Burakovsky, and Matty Beniers. The Kraken are still lacking a game-breaker up front, but those three players joining forces with Jarred McCann, Jordan Eberle, and Jaden Schwartz should at least give them decent depth.

And it’s not like Seattle should need to shoot the lights out to win games. The Kraken finished fourth in expected goals against and seventh in high-danger chances against last season, so the defensive structure should be there for Dave Hakstol’s side.

Not much is expected out of the Anaheim Ducks this season, though; like the Kraken, Anaheim has a couple of bright young stars that could provide plenty of upside as the season goes on. Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras, and Jamie Drysdale are the core players for Anaheim to build around, but for now, this roster looks like a work in progress, and the defense could be a concern.

Anaheim finished inside the bottom-10 in goals allowed and expected goals against last season, and even though they brought in John Klingberg, he’s not a defensive force. This team should be leaky.

Seattle and Anaheim are entering the season with similar expectations based on last season, but the Kraken’s improvements should put them a tier above the Ducks as the new campaign goes on.

The Kraken have value at plus-money on Wednesday night.

The Bet: Seattle Kraken +105 (BetMGM)