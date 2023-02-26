Manny Machado signs $350 million contract extension with Padres

Padres star Manny Machado will remain a key part of future San Diego postseason runs.

The infielder and the team are finalizing an 11-year contract extension worth $350 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. It’s a move that comes less than 10 days after Machado noted during a spring training interview that he plans to opt out after the season, saying there’s a “lot of money out there.”





Manny Machado has agreed to a $350 million contract extension with the Padres. Getty Images





Instead, the Padres brought the money to Machado and didn’t even let their 30-year-old star reach free agency. He enters his fifth season with San Diego in 2023, and he keyed their run to the NLCS last season behind a .298 batting average, .898 OPS and a second-place finish in MVP voting.

According to The Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres wanted to negotiate an extension with Machado before he opted out after the season. It’s the second major deal the team has navigated this month, too, as San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish signed a six-year, $108 million extension that’d keep him with the team into his 40s.