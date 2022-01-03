Manchester United looks to continue its climb up the table with its first match of the new year, a date with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils (7th, 31pts) sit just four points outside the Champions League places, but are unbeaten in six under Ralf Rangnick and look to pounce with games in hand. A soft early 2022 schedule affords them the chance to do so, but first they must get past the defensive-minded Wolves.

Led by Bruno Lage, Wolves (9th, 25pts) also have games in hand on those above them due to to COVID-19 postponements, and while they have struggled to score of late, just two goals conceded across their last seven Premier League matches marks a tough test for Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

MORE: Chelsea rips referee for failing to show red card

Still, Wolves have seen their last two matches postponed, and rust could be a factor as has been the case with most clubs returning from long, unexpected layoffs.

Sporting News will be following the match live and providing score updates, commentary and highlights as they happen.

Man United vs. Wolves live score

1H 2H Final Man United — — — Wolves — — —

Goals:

(All times Eastern)



12:20 p.m. ET: Hammer the under

📊 Wolves have the 2nd best defensive record in PL this season, but are also 2nd lowest scorers. They haven’t conceded a 1st half PL goal for over 3 months (11 games) Their last 7 PL fixtures have had 4 goals scored (2 x 1-0 wins, 2 x 1-0 defeats & 3 x 0-0 draws) pic.twitter.com/LG2CsPiPjV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 3, 2022

12:15 p.m. ET: Can Cristiano Ronaldo be the leader United needs?

Cristiano Ronaldo captains Manchester United for only the second time in history tonight and for the first time since March 19, 2008. © pic.twitter.com/gwRQKZyDna — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 3, 2022

11:55 a.m. ET: Lineups are in, confirming Phil Jones gets his first league start in two years. The manager sang his praises, as did the media.

712 – Phil Jones is playing his first Premier League game for Man Utd since January 2020 – 712 days ago. It’s the longest gap any player who hasn’t left the club (incl. loan spells) has had between apps for the Red Devils in the competition. Return. #MUNWOL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2022

Rangnick to MUTV on starting Jones: “He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out, so for me it was the logical choice” — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 3, 2022

Good luck to Phil Jones today. Regardless what anyone may make of his quality, a horrible few years through injury and clearly been a mighty battle for him to recover to the point he’s able to start a Premier League game again. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) January 3, 2022

Man United vs. Wolves lineups

Man United manager Ralf Rangnick has taken the bold step of dropping Bruno Fernandes, who missed the last match due to suspension, but only returns to the bench. There seems to be no place for the natural No. 10 in Rangnick’s rigid 4-4-2 formation.

The match is also the first start for Phil Jones since 2020, with Harry Maguire missing due to injury.

Man United starting lineup (4-4-2): De Gea (GK) — Shaw, Jones, Varane, Wan-Bissaka — Greenwood, Matic, McTominay, Sancho — Ronaldo, Cavani.

Man United subs (9): Henderson (GK), Telles, Dalot, Elanga, Van de Beek, Fred, Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford.

Bruno Lage makes only two changes from the draw with Chelsea, as Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo coming into the side.

Wolves starting lineup (4-4-2): Jose Sa (GK) — Kilman, Coady, Saiss — Marcal, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Semedo — Jimenez, Podence.

Wolves subs (9): Ruddy (GK), Hoever, Alt-Nouri, Jordao, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Bueno.

MORE: Pulisic the Lebron James of soccer? Twitter didn’t get it.

How to watch Man United vs. Wolves

Date: Monday, Jan. 3

Monday, Jan. 3 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language TV: Universo

Universo Streaming: fuboTV, NBCSports.com (authenticated users)

The match from Old Trafford will be broadcast on USA Network (English) and Universo (Spanish) and both channels can be streamed on fuboTV, which is available to new users on a free 7-day trial.

Subscribers to cable, satellite or telco packages can also watch on NBCSports.com with authentication.

MORE: What happened to NBCSN? Where to watch Premier League in USA

Man United vs. Wolves betting lines & odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings