Manchester United vs. Wolves live score, updates, highlights from Premier League

Manchester United looks to continue its climb up the table with its first match of the new year, a date with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils (7th, 31pts) sit just four points outside the Champions League places, but are unbeaten in six under Ralf Rangnick and look to pounce with games in hand. A soft early 2022 schedule affords them the chance to do so, but first they must get past the defensive-minded Wolves.

Led by Bruno Lage, Wolves (9th, 25pts) also have games in hand on those above them due to to COVID-19 postponements, and while they have struggled to score of late, just two goals conceded across their last seven Premier League matches marks a tough test for Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Still, Wolves have seen their last two matches postponed, and rust could be a factor as has been the case with most clubs returning from long, unexpected layoffs.

Sporting News will be following the match live and providing score updates, commentary and highlights as they happen.

Man United vs. Wolves live score

  1H 2H Final
Man United
Wolves

Goals:

(All times Eastern)
 

11:55 a.m. ET: Lineups are in, confirming Phil Jones gets his first league start in two years. The manager sang his praises, as did the media.

Man United vs. Wolves lineups

Man United manager Ralf Rangnick has taken the bold step of dropping Bruno Fernandes, who missed the last match due to suspension, but only returns to the bench. There seems to be no place for the natural No. 10 in Rangnick’s rigid 4-4-2 formation.

The match is also the first start for Phil Jones since 2020, with Harry Maguire missing due to injury.

Man United starting lineup (4-4-2): De Gea (GK) — Shaw, Jones, Varane, Wan-Bissaka — Greenwood, Matic, McTominay, Sancho — Ronaldo, Cavani.

Man United subs (9): Henderson (GK), Telles, Dalot, Elanga, Van de Beek, Fred, Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford.

Bruno Lage makes only two changes from the draw with Chelsea, as Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo coming into the side. 

Wolves starting lineup (4-4-2): Jose Sa (GK) — Kilman, Coady, Saiss — Marcal, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Semedo — Jimenez, Podence.

Wolves subs (9): Ruddy (GK), Hoever, Alt-Nouri, Jordao, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Bueno.

How to watch Man United vs. Wolves

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 3
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Spanish-language TV: Universo
  • Streaming: fuboTV, NBCSports.com (authenticated users)

The match from Old Trafford will be broadcast on USA Network (English) and Universo (Spanish) and both channels can be streamed on fuboTV, which is available to new users on a free 7-day trial.

Subscribers to cable, satellite or telco packages can also watch on NBCSports.com with authentication.

Man United vs. Wolves betting lines & odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

  • Moneyline: Man United -150 / Draw +950 / Wolves +450
  • Spread: Man United -0.5 (-150) / Wolves +0.5 (+130)
  • O/U 2.5 total goals: Over +120 / Under -145
  • Both teams to score: Yes +105 / No -135

