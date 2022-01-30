Manchester United suspends Mason Greenwood amid assault claim

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will not play or practice with the club until further notice after being accused of sexual assault by a woman, with police also looking into the incident.

A statement from the Premier League club was issued on Sunday in response to allegations being posted within videos, photographs and an audio recording that are no longer visible on a woman’s Instagram account.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” United said.

That statement followed after the club saying earlier Sunday it was “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” and was looking to establish the facts.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,” the club said.

Police in Manchester confirmed officers were seeking information on the allegations when asked about Greenwood.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media,” the force said in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.

The 20-year-old Greenwood progressed through the United academy into the first team and he extended his contract last year through 2025.