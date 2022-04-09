Manchester United investigating Cristiano Ronaldo for swatting fan’s phone

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday, and Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear to be happy about the defeat.

After the game, video emerged of Ronaldo swatting a fan’s phone out of his hands as the team headed towards the locker room.

A representative from Manchester United told ESPN that they are investigating the incident, and “stressed” that the video was unclear on whether this was an intentional motion from Ronaldo.

The result of the game was relatively surprising.

Everton was a +350 underdog, meaning that a $100 bet on them to win would have netted $350. With a record of eight wins, four draws and 18 losses, Everton is in danger of being relegated from the English Premier League this season.

This season, Ronaldo has 12 goals in Premier League play and six in Champions League.