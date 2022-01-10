Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round.

In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.

Villa is also aiming for a response after back-to-back league losses to Brentford and Chelsea since Christmas.

Awaiting tonight’s winner is a favorable home tie against Middlesbrough in early February, with United eyeing a path to FA Cup trophy No.13 and Villa to its eighth.

Man United vs. Aston Villa live updates

(All times Eastern, highlights only available in the US)

13:29pm: Gerrard, who won the FA Cup twice as a Liverpool player, has spoken of the FA Cup’s appeal in his pre-match press conference: “It’s a real tradition, it’s a special competition for everyone who’s English and British because we know it very well. But I think every foreigner who comes into the country, when you’re having conversations with them, the FA Cup always comes up. So, it’s got a name for itself worldwide as well.”

13:22pm: Last time these clubs met at Old Trafford, Villa came away with three points in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes skied a late penalty in a 1-0 defeat back in September.

13:11pm: In an interview with the club, Rangnick has called on Man United to play with a “different energetic level” to that which the side showed against Wolves. He has also picked out central midfield as Aston Villa’s key strength.

13:02pm: Gerrard’s last appearance as a player against Man United was probably his most painful – the infamous red card at Anfield, just 38 seconds after he was substituted on.

12:55pm: Welcome to Sporting News’ live coverage of Man United vs. Aston Villa.

As with last season, there are no replays in the FA Cup 3rd Round — so the tie must be decided tonight, with extra-time and penalties if necessary.

How to watch Man United vs. Aston Villa

Date: Monday, Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 10 Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

2:55 p.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+ (subscribers only)

Monday’s FA Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa from Old Trafford will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+ in the USA.

Man United vs. Aston Villa projected lineups

Paul Pogba is still out for Manchester United, rehabbing his groin injury in Dubai and still needing another month before returning to training. Victor Lindelof returns from his COVID-19 spell, but Harry Maguire is still out with an injury, meaning Phil Jones could retain his place in the starting lineup, although Raphael Varane is a candidate as well depending on whether Rangnick opts for a first-choice lineup in the Cup.

Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are both suspended for the Premier League reprise of this fixture on Jan. 15 due to yellow card suspension, so both are likely to be used here to help the squad breathe. It will be interesting to see if Bruno Fernandes is deployed by Rangnick, who left the Portuguese playmaker on the bench for the Wolves match, and his introduction around the hour mark of that match had an effect.

It would also be expected that Dean Henderson will start in goal for Manchester United, having been the man in net for United in the EFL Cup loss to West Ham United.

Man United projected starting lineup (4-2-2-2): Henderson (GK) — Dalot, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw — Fred, McTominay — Sancho, Fernandes – Ronaldo, Rashford.

It’s expected that Steven Gerrard will name a full-strength side, with both Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings ready to return after missing the disappointing loss to Brentford last time out. Ashley Young is likely to miss out with an ankle injury, barring a late fitness test, while Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba have already been ruled out.

Aston Villa is missing attackers Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, absences which will be felt. Mings and John McGinn are suspended for the Premier League match due to yellow card accumulation, but both will likely be deployed here.

New man Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to feature after making a January move, with the Brazilian only just arriving in England on Sunday.

Aston Villa projected starting lineup (4-3-3): Martinez (GK) — Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett — Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn — Buendia, Watkins, Ings.

MORE: Why Coutinho’s move to Aston Villa makes sense

Man United vs. Aston Villa betting lines & odds

