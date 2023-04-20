Mallory and Dansby Swanson are ultimate athlete power couple

The timing nearly wasn’t right for Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh and Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Before they said “I do” in a lavish December ceremony, the sports power couple couldn’t land on a wedding date due to their hectic schedules.

In the months leading up to their wedding, Swanson, 29, became a free agent after seven years with the Braves and a World Series in 2021 — while Pugh, 24, was in the midst of a comeback of year performance after injury.

“Honestly, we had one day and it was like that one date,” Pugh, 24, told The Post prior to her suffering a torn patella tendon ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup. “Well, we two — the weekend before and then the weekend [we got married] that could work.

“I feel like everything worked out how it was supposed to and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. So the timing of it was perfect. And we had so many of our teammates come as well and that was like the only time that we could do it.”

The U.S. Women’s National Team star wed the All-Star shortstop at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on Dec. 10, 2022.

Two days after they returned home from their honeymoon out of the country, Swanson signed a seven-year contract with the Cubs worth $177 million on Dec. 21.

No — they didn’t plan to play for teams in the same city, but when it worked out that way, the couple’s prayers were answered.

“I feel like we had been praying together for the whole year,” Pugh said. “We were just… praying about being able to be in the same city. When that opportunity came, we were both like, ‘This is what we’ve been praying for.’





“And then obviously there were other nudges that happened… We both know, this is where we’re supposed to be — and the fact that we both can be able to play in the same city is pretty special. Not a lot of people can do that.”

The athletes first met through Pugh’s brother-in-law and Swanson’s former Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who is now a second baseman with the A’s.





Swanson proposed in December 2021 with a stunning oval-cut diamond in the doorway of a decorated home with a balloon arch.

The lavish ceremony included custom Nikes — and dancing under string lights.

Being star athletes in Chicago has certainly helped with adapting to life as newlyweds.

“We haven’t really been able to see each other because Dansby has been in spring training, and I was on the road for forever,” Pugh said.





“… I feel like being in the same city now and being married allows us to kind of live life together a little bit more — other than me having to fly all over after games.”

Swanson was present for Dansby’s Cubs debut at Wrigley Field, where Chicago beat the Brewers 4-0 on Opening Day last month.

When Swanson signed with the Cubs, he said in his introductory press conference in December that Pugh did not “nudge” him toward Chicago.





“There was not any nudging,” Swanson said. “She just wanted me to go somewhere where we would win, so here we are. It’s a place that we believe in.

“But it means the world to me to be able to be here with her. Obviously, we just got married. The last four years doing distance, it was D.C. first, then it was Jersey for a little bit and then it was Chicago.”

While Swanson’s debut season with the Cubs is underway, the start of Pugh’s season with the Red Stars was halted by a devastating knee injury she sustained in the first half of the 2-0 friendly win over Ireland on April 8.

With the World Cup less than 100 days away, Pugh is battling an injury with a recovery time of six-to-12 months.

Dansy pulled himself from a game on April after being with Mallory all night following the injury.

“I’m glad that we can be here together. I couldn’t imagine being apart right now,” Dansby told MLB.com.

“She’s all right. I think everybody knows it’s a pretty tough and heartbreaking situation just for her. I’m heartbroken for her. Just a lot of tears and sadness.”

The striker, who has had previous bouts with injuries throughout her career, said that she had undergone successful surgery and is on the road to recovery.

“This is hard,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m in shock and don’t have much to say other than, thank you to everyone for the messages. I feel the love and prayers, and holding them close to my heart.

“I’m thankful for my trainers, doctors, coaches, and teammates for their help throughout this process.”