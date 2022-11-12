Malika Andrews roasts Stephen A. Smith about his college hoops stats

Malika Andrews landed a jab at Stephen A. Smith.

On ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” on Friday night, Andrews was hosting alongside Smith, Jalen Rose and JJ Redick. She introduced a “blind resume” of three players’ scoring averages during their final seasons of college basketball. One player had 26.8 points per game in 2005-06. One had 19.9 points in 1993-94. The final player had just 1.5 points in 1990-91.

Rose and Redick were the two prolific scorers — and appeared to be in on the bit, or at the very least were not the butt of it — while Smith looked to be slightly annoyed.

When the reveal came, Smith feigned laughter. A self-aware television performer, he turned his fake laughter into more sincere-sounding chuckles and clarified the stats from his senior season as a point guard at Winston-Salem State.

“What they’re not telling you is I only played one game because I cracked my kneecap in half, but that’s neither here nor there,” he said.

Malika Andrews razzed Stephen A. Smith over his college hoops career. Twitter / Random Athletesss

Redick starred at Duke and was the National College Player of the Year in 2006. Rose was a member of the famous Fab 5 squad at Michigan.

The “NBA Countdown” crew was introducing the Timberwolves-Grizzlies game, which Memphis won 114-103.

Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Desmond Bane scored 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 21.