Malik Willis impresses in Liberty pro day videos

Malik Willis brought electric energy and a cannon of an arm to his Liberty pro day Tuesday, where all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

The Flames quarterback, who turns 23 next month, showed off deep throwing ability and quick footwork to go with precise field vision, as he appeared to impress Steelers brass.

Willis, a red-shirt senior at Liberty University and a top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, was all smiles after hitting a 65-yard target while on the move. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert, in particular, appeared to enjoy the show in viral videos.

Willis opted out of running the 40-yard dash and any other testing Tuesday. After his stellar workout, Willis said he had dinner with Tomlin on Monday night.

Malik Willis AP

“He was eating chicken wings,” Willis said. “He’s like a normal dude.”

The Panthers and Seahawks, both of whom are on the hunt for a quarterback, were in attendance to watch Willis launch missiles at his pro day. Carolina has the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft, and Seattle sits at No. 9.

Willis told NFL Network that he thought his pro day was “pretty good,” despite missing a few throws.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis demonstrates his flexibility/ AP

“I was just trying to show them anything they wanted to see and come out here and put it all on the table,” he said about the teams in attendance. “It is what it is… because you don’t know if you’re going to get drafted, you don’t know the position you’re going to be drafted, so I just try to stay down and focus on getting better everyday.”

Willis played for 15 games for Auburn in 2017 and 2018, before transferring to Liberty in 2019. He sat out that year due to transfer rules.

Willis has been the Liberty’s starting quarterback since 2020, the same year he earned the Dudley Award — given to the best college football player in the state of Virginia. Last season he threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 61.1 percent of his passes.